Terror in Kreminna: occupiers shoot people for their pro-Ukrainian position right on street, - Haidai

The troops of the Russian Federation carry out terror in Kreminnaya, Luhansk region: the occupiers shoot people in the streets.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the local authorities learn about such facts more and more often.

"Everyone knows that the Russians persecute local residents with a pro-Ukrainian position, or those who simply refuse to cooperate with the occupiers. In Kreminna, terror has reached such a level that people are shot right on the street. Local collaborators help in this, who submit the population with a pro-Ukrainian position, indicate the exact addresses," Haidai emphasized.

