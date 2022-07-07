British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace is the clear favorite among members of the Conservative Party to be the next prime minister.

This is evidenced by the latest YouGov survey, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Truth".

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace is the clear favorite to win any leadership contest, according to a new poll of Conservative Party members. Wallace beats all the main contenders, including Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Ben Wallace, while serving as defense minister in Boris Johnson's government, played a key role in British support for Ukraine.

Wallace kept Boris Johnson's support until the last and withdrew it on Thursday morning, but he did not resign, like other more than 50 cabinet members.

Wallace explained this by the fact that he has an obligation to ensure the security of the country, regardless of who is the prime minister.