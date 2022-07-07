ENG
Great Britain will support Ukraine as long as it is needed - Johnson

джонсон

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who announced his upcoming resignation as Prime Minister, promised that the United Kingdom would continue to support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in their fight against the Russian invaders.

He said this at a briefingCensor.NET reports.

"I want to appeal to the people of Ukraine. I know that we in Great Britain will continue to support your war for freedom as long as it takes," Johnson said.

Earlier, Johnson announced that he agreed to resign from the post of Prime Minister of Great Britain when the Conservatives choose a new leader.

