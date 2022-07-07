Russians are demining water areas of occupied ports of Berdiansk and Mariupol
The occupiers are demining the waters of the Berdyansk and Mariupol ports in order to restore their functioning.
This is evidenced by the intelligence services of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Deputy Minister Hanna Maliar said at a briefing, Censor.NET reports this with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".
"In the Black Sea, the ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation continue to carry out measures regarding the maritime blockade of Ukrainian ports, primarily "Odesa" and "Mykolaiv". In addition, according to the data of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, the enemy is demining the waters of the Berdyansk and Mariupol ports in order to restore their full functioning," said Malyar.
