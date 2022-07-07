ENG
Russian Federation is increasing system of fire damage in Chernihiv and Sumy directions. We expect increase in shelling of border, - General Staff

The Russian Federation is building up its fire damage system in the Chernihiv, Konotop, and Sumy directions, and an increase in artillery fire is expected.

This was announced today at a briefing by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Gromov, informs Censor.NET.

"On the Chernihiv, Konotop, and Sumy directions, the enemy's activity during the week was characterized by airstrikes, shelling of the positions of our troops, in particular those performing tasks on the border. According to available information, the enemy is building up its fire damage system. Thus, within a week, he moved a battery of 152-mm self-propelled guns "Hyacinth-B" and a jet battery BM-21 "Grad" in the direction of the settlement of Shostka in the direction of Sumy," Gromov noted.

He added that in the future, an increase in artillery shelling of the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements in the border regions, as well as demonstration actions along the state border of Ukraine, is expected.

Armed Forces HQ (3962) Konotop (19) Sumska region (1044) Chernihiv region (308)
