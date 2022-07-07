Great Britain's policy towards Ukraine will not change after Johnson's resignation, - Zelensky

Ukraine received a lot thanks to the Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to CNN, this was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The President called Johnson "a true friend of Ukraine" and expressed confidence that Britain's policy towards Ukraine will not change in the near future

"Ukraine has gained a lot from its relations with the prime minister, including, first of all, military support," the head of state said.

Zelensky said he was looking forward to speaking with Johnson directly to learn more about the details of his resignation.

