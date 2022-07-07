Zelensky had conversation with Johnson: We all received news of your resignation with sadness

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Boris Johnson.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the President's Office.

The head of state expressed his sincere gratitude for Ukraine's decisive and uncompromising support from the first days of full-scale Russian aggression, as well as for leadership in defending Ukraine's interests in the international arena.

"All of us were saddened by this news (about the resignation. - ed.). Not only me, but also the entire Ukrainian society, which is very sympathetic to you. My entire Office and all Ukrainians are grateful to you for your help. We have no doubt that the support of Great Britain will survive, but your personal leadership and charisma made it special," Zelensky said.

The president also told Johnson about the development of the situation at the front.

"The current state and prospects of Ukrainian-British cooperation were discussed. The parties paid special attention to the issues of defense cooperation and political support of Ukraine. Another key topic of the negotiations was unblocking the export of grain from Ukrainian ports," the OP noted.

