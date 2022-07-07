Our soldiers inflicted losses on enemy when he tried to improve tactical position in Bakhmut direction, - General Staff of Armed Forces

The General Staff of the Armed Forces published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on July 7.

The message states: "One hundred and thirty-fourth day of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

No changes in the condition, composition and nature of actions of units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus were noted in the Volyn and Poliske directions. The threat of missile and bomb attacks from the territory of this country remains.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy, in order to demonstrate their presence, shelled the areas of Vovkivka, Kindrativka, and Myropyllia of the Sumy region with artillery. In addition, he carried out airstrikes near Esmany and Myropyllia.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy continues to concentrate efforts on holding positions and preventing the advancement of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine deep into the temporarily occupied territory. During the day, tanks, barrel and rocket artillery were used to shell settlements in the Kharkiv region along the contact line.

Our soldiers nullified all the enemy's attempts to advance in the direction of Sosnivka. The assault was repulsed, and the occupiers retreated to their previously occupied positions.

In the east of our country, the enemy is still trying to establish complete control over the territory of the Luhansk region.

In the Slavic direction, the occupiers again unsuccessfully stormed Bogorodichne, trying to capture it completely. Our soldiers harshly suppressed this next attempt.

The enemy carries out fire damage with barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Shulihivka, Chervone, Nikopol, Novopavlivka, Karnaukhivka, Adamivka, Krasnopillia, Bohorodichne, Mazanivka, Dibrivne, and Dolyna. Near the latter, he used attack and army aircraft for strikes.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy made unsuccessful attempts at assaults in the Hryhorivka and Verkhnokamiansk directions.

The occupiers shelled the areas of Maiaki, Siversk, Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Zolotarivka, and Zvanivka settlements with barrel and rocket artillery. An enemy airstrike was recorded in the Serebrianka area.

In the direction of Bakhmut, Ukrainian soldiers inflicted losses on the enemy when he tried to improve his tactical position near Vershyna and Berestove. The enemy retreated in panic.

The areas of the settlements of Vyimka, Ivanodar'ivka, Spirne, Berestovka, Bilohorivka, Pokrovske, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Klynove, Vershina, Kodema, Mayorsk, and New York were shelled with barrel artillery and rocket salvo systems. Used army aviation near Shumy. It is fixed on the outskirts of the settlement of Spirne.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhia directions, mutual shelling from barrel and rocket artillery continues along the contact line.

The enemy attacked with attack aircraft near Kamianske.

The situation in the South Bug direction has not undergone any significant changes. Enemy units continue to hold occupied positions and fire at the positions of units of our troops with available weapons.

The statements of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation about the alleged death of Ukrainian soldiers who were cleaning and installing Ukrainian flags on Zmiiny Island do not correspond to reality.

In the waters of the Black and Azov seas, the enemy keeps up to six carriers of high-precision weapons ready for use. The total number of sea-based cruise missiles of the "Caliber" type can be up to 40 units.

The enemy continues to suffer significant losses of personnel, weapons and military equipment on the territory of Ukraine. Thus, according to available information, the command of the Central Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation is forced to withdraw units from the 35th separate motorized rifle brigade. Instead, he is trying to attract unmotivated units of the 74th separate motorized rifle brigade.

Forced mobilization of personnel in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region continues. The mobilized have weak training and unsatisfactory equipment with means of protection. At present, the current shortage of units of the 2nd Army Corps of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation is about 8,000 people.

