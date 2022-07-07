95% of Belarusians believe that army of Republic of Belarus should not participate in military operations on side of Russia, - survey

In Belarus, only 5% of the population believe that the Belarusian army should take part in the war on the side of Russia. Compared to April, this number decreased from 6 to 5%.

As Censor.NET informs, this is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by "Chatham house".

"The attitude of Belarusians towards Russia's war in Ukraine remains negative. We can see that support for Russia is gradually melting. The number of people who believe that it is necessary to support Russia's actions is decreasing (from 28% in March to 23% in June 2022). And people , who believe that Belarus should take part in military operations on the side of Russia, not many - 5%," says Ryhor Astapenia, director of Chatham House's Belarus Initiative.

According to the survey, 43% of respondents do not support the actions of the Russian army in Ukraine. At the same time, there are 2.5 times more unequivocal opponents of the military actions of the Russian army than unequivocal supporters - 35% and 14%, respectively.

Watch more: In memory of commander of Belarusian "Volat" battalion Ivan Marchuk with call sign "Brest". ВIДЕО

Compared to the previous survey, which was conducted in April 2022, the number of those who believe that the consequences of military operations on the territory of Ukraine will be negative for Belarus (55% in June against 53% in April) and specifically for every Belarusian (52% and 49% respectively).

The survey was conducted from June 6 to 17, 2022 using an online interview (CAWI). 804 respondents took part in it.

Read more: Belarusian troops can strike Poland in event of conflict, - Deputy Chief of General Staff of Republic of Belarus Kosygin