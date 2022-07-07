After Ukrainian flag was set up, Russians opened fire on island with no results - SOF about special operation on Zmiinyi. PHOTOS

The press service of the Special Operations Forces made public the details of the operation on the Zmiinyi Island.

The message notes: "On the night of July 7, combat floats of the 73 Maritime Center of the SOF of Ukraine named after Koshevoy ataman Antin Golovaty approached Zmiinyi Island on submarine carriers. Using special equipment, they surveyed the coastal area for the presence of anti-submarine and anti-submarine mines. After installing the pass for they gave the signal to continue the operation.

The engineers who cleared the passageway of mines and traps for the rest of the group were the first to descend to the island.

After reaching the island's plateau, the group began to carry out tasks: inspecting the terrain, fixing and collecting data on enemy equipment, weapons and materiel brought by the enemy to Zmiiniy.

While performing the task, the erected group set up Ukrainian flags in different parts of the island. The flag of the 73rd Special Purpose Center of the SOF of Ukraine also rose over Zmiinyi.

At the time when our soldiers were performing their tasks, Russian vessels began maneuvering in the direction of Zmiyny. Having completed the task, the assembled group left the island. After that, the Russians launched a missile attack on Zmiin, hitting the pier. A group of Ukrainian soldiers returned to the base unscathed.

The planning and management of the operation was carried out by the command of the 73rd Separate Naval Special Purpose Center. The soldiers of this center made up the main part of the consolidated group. Also, engineers of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, fighters of the Armed Forces of the Ministry of Defense and the 801st Separate Detachment of the Navy of Ukraine were also involved in the operation."

