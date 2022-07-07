European Commission appealed telecom operators to retain preferential roaming for Ukrainians

The European Commission called on telecommunications operators to meet the needs of Ukrainians who left for Europe because of the war, and to continue to allow them to call home with free or discounted roaming.

"It is very important that Ukrainians have an affordable opportunity to keep in touch with family and friends. Therefore, the European Commission calls on European and Ukrainian operators to extend the agreement, which allowed Ukrainian refugees to use roaming for three months for free or with preferential rates," it said.

The three-month agreement, signed April 8, will expire Friday. 38 operators - European and all Ukrainian - have joined it.

"According to the evaluation of the European regulators' body for electronic communications (BEREC), the agreement between operators has been very successful. This gives grounds to continue it and the European Commission encourages operators to maintain their commitments," the text notes.

The European Commission notes that apart from favorable conditions for calls to Ukraine, European operators have provided 2.5 million SIM-cards for Ukrainians who left the country and have installed many special WiFi spots in residence centers and at border crossing points.

