Shmyhal: Today our state budget is filled from 3 sources: taxes, funds raised and military bonds

To fill the budget, funds are raised from several sources that help Ukraine survive, maintain a stable macroeconomic situation, the banking system and the exchange rate.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this on the air of the national telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Today the budget has practically given up on capital expenditures. We only provide funding for the security and defense sector, only for the social and humanitarian mission, plus we are quickly trying to rebuild destroyed facilities. For these expenditures, funds are raised from several sources," Shmyhal said.

Read more: In May, budget expenditures were covered by revenues by only 40% - Finance Minister Marchenko

First, he noted, are funds from the state budget, which is filled by taxes.

"We see that business is gradually resuming its activity, paying taxes, which helps us to fill a large part of the budget. To date, 30% of the expenditure part of the budget is filled actually by traditional means," said Prime Minister.

Read more: At conference in Switzerland, Ukraine agreed to attract $1.9 billion in aid, - Shmyhal

The second source of filling the budget is funds raised.

"These are grants, these are long-term low-cost loans from our partners. For example, in June we planned to receive $4.5 billion, of which we received almost the entire amount. Now we are already working for July, and the conference in Lugano became the basis for attracting additional funds for direct financing of the budget and for financing of Ukrainian state enterprises", - the Head of the Government said.

Read more: Economy of Ukraine needs regular and powerful financial support, - Shmyhal

The third source, according to Shmyhal, is military bonds.

"So, the three main sources are taxes and fees, loans and grants, funds from the placement of military bonds. This is what helps us to survive today, to keep a stable macroeconomic situation, the banking system, more or less keep the exchange rate," summed up the Prime Minister and stressed that the situation in Ukraine surprises the whole world and all partners.

"Because we, as a country, are very confidently passing through these difficult times", - he stressed.

Read more: Ukraine received $7 billion from allies in three months - Shmyhal