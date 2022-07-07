43 countries in OSCE condemned torture and other Russian violence in war against Ukraine

At the OSCE, 43 participating states condemned torture and other violence against civilians and military personnel during Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

The corresponding joint statement was made by the head of the Danish mission to the OSCE, Rene Dinesen, during the meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council on Thursday in Vienna, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"We are deeply troubled by trustworthy reports, including that of the first OSCE Moscow Mission to Ukraine, regarding the likely use of torture and ill-treatment, including reports of rape and other forms of sexual violence, and enforced disappearances against civilians and members of the armed forces during Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," the statement said.

It strongly condemned violence, violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, and emphasized that all those involved "must be brought to justice."

The joint statement on the occasion of the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture was signed by the following countries: Albania, Andorra, Canada, the EU and its member states, Georgia, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, San Marino, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine , the United Kingdom and the United States of America.