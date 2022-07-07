Romania repaired railroad for export of Ukrainian grain ahead of schedule

Romania has finished repairing a section of railroad ahead of schedule, which will speed up grain exports from Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the Minister of Transport of Romania, Sorin Grindianu.

"This morning the wide track railroad to the port of Galati was opened. The work, conducted by CFR Infrastructure, began on June 6 and was completed almost a month ahead of schedule," the minister said.

According to him, as of today, trains, which go from Ukraine through Moldova, will be able to unload grain directly to the port of Galati, without the need for transshipment at the border. Thus, Ukrainian grain will be delivered faster to the port, transshipped on barges or stored in a bunker with a capacity of 25 000 tons.

As a reminder, due to the Russian blockade of the Black Sea, Ukraine cannot export grain through its ports. Therefore, some of it is exported by trains to Romania, from where the grain goes by sea to other countries.

