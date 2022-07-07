Such powerful blow had never been struck in city center, - mayor of Kramatorsk

Oleksandr Goncharenko, mayor of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, said that Thursday's strike in the city center was the most powerful since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

"The strike occurred at 12:30, the "arrival" was 500 meters from the executive committee - in fact, this is the center of the city. Most likely, the missile was fired by Russians from an airplane - tomorrow experts will give an exact conclusion. There has never been such a powerful blow to the center of the city - all the windows of the executive committee shook," Goncharenko was quoted as saying by Telegram channel of the city, reports Censor.NЕТ.

The mayor notes that "despite the shelling, everything is still working in the city - only there is no gas."

Earlier it was reported that the Russian occupiers launched an air missile attack on the central part of Kramatorsk on Thursday. As a result, one person died and six were injured, but these numbers are not final.

