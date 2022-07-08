Romania will be able to ensure gas supplies to Ukraine, - Prime Minister Ciuca

After launching the interconnector from Greece to Bulgaria, Romania will be able to supply gas to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ, with reference to Digi24, this statement was made by the Prime Minister of this state, Nikolay Ciuca.

As the Romanian Prime Minister stated during his visit to Greece on the occasion of the launch of the interconnector, this pipeline is extremely important for the gas transportation network of Europe.

"In principle, this interconnector will provide gas supplies to both Bulgaria and Romania. And, of course, we will be able to provide gas supplies to our eastern partners, Ukraine and Moldova," he said.

Read more: Romania repaired railroad for export of Ukrainian grain ahead of schedule