Russia has not given up its intention to occupy our country. They do not count weapons or people, - Zelenskyi

Currently, Russia has not abandoned the idea of occupying Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said this in an interview with the American TV channel CNN, Censor.NET informs.

"They did not give up their attempts (occupation. - Ed.). We pushed them out, and they left. But I believe that in general - within their state and military-political plans, they did not give up the occupation of our state. And many do not give up for many years. These are their plans," the head of state noted.

"The occupiers do not count weapons or people, and we value our citizens first. And we do everything to preserve their lives. Because our people are our weapons," he added.

