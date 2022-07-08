Decision is historically wrong, - Zelenskyi on refusal to accept Ukraine to NATO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi considers the refusal to admit Ukraine to NATO "a historically wrong decision".

He stated this in an interview with the American TV channel CNN, Censor.NET informs.

"I am very glad that Sweden and Finland have made this choice," he said.

"It's easier, smarter than a bloody war. The world's choice to accept Sweden and Finland is exactly the preventive steps I've talked about many times. Take these preventive steps to prevent Russia from attacking territories and people," he adds. President.

Zelenskyi emphasized that "the whole world helps Ukraine. Some humanitarian, some financially, with weapons, there are not enough weapons... The United States supports, bicameral support. The world does a lot, and it was possible to simply accept Ukraine into NATO."

He recalled the expression "If Ukraine is in NATO, Russia will attack."

"We are not in NATO, Russia attacked. I have no offense, this is a joint decision of all NATO members. We are talking about security guarantees, weapons, financial support. It was simply possible to unite and accept Ukraine into NATO." - he said.

"For Ukraine, they found reasons why we should not be there. But Sweden and Finland were accepted. The decision is correct, as for Ukraine, the decision is historically wrong," Zelenskyi said.