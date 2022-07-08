USA is helping us. But this is not enough to win, - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised U.S. aid, but believes that it is not enough to defeat Russia.

He said this in an interview with CNN, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to "Іnterfax-Ukraine".

"The U.S. is helping us, and I mean a lot of help, but not enough to win," Zelensky said.

"I emphasize again - they are helping. And we appreciate that. But we want an increase in that help and an acceleration. We ourselves are fighting for our land, we don't want the citizens of other countries to fight for us. The U.S. is a big economy, the world economy, it can help us. Both with weapons and financially," he said.

Read more: Reznikov confirmed that US will provide Ukraine with NASAMS air defense systems

Zelensky noted that "the U.S. has some influence on the decisions of European countries. And this is also a help. Some states in Europe wanted to balance and be "between raindrops in the rain. But thanks to U.S. help, they started supporting us."

"And so when I talk about the volume and velocity of weapons, I'm not addressing the United States. I'm addressing the leaders of the world. I am saying that accelerating this process will save the lives of Ukrainians and lead to the de-occupation of our regions occupied by Russia," the President said .

Watch more: M777 howitzers work intensively along the entire front line, - JFO. VIDEO