Ukraine can hit Kerch Bridge with "Harpoons," - NATO ex-Commander in Europe Breedlove

The former commander of NATO forces in Europe, Philip Breedlove, believes that Ukraine could strike at the Kremlin by attacking the Crimean bridge with "Harpoon" missiles.

He said this to the publication The Times, reports Censor.NЕТ.

According to Breedlove, the attack would have been justified. "The Kerch bridge is a legitimate target," he said.

"I am not at all surprised that the Russians are worried about the Kerch bridge. It is incredibly important for them. Now that the West has provided Ukraine with "Harpoon" cruise missiles, with a range of up to 200 miles (more than 300 km. - Ed.), I think in the Russians have every reason to worry that Ukraine might attack the bridge," Breedlove says.

