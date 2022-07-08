Russia accuses Ukraine of global food crisis while deliberately blocking exports and destroying granaries - Kuleba to G20 Foreign Ministers

Ukraine is not interested in blocking its own exports, because this is one of the main sources of revenues for the budget.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba in an online speech at the G20 ministerial meeting, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"I call on all countries present here to reject Russian lies and attempts to shift the blame for the food crisis onto Ukraine. Their accusations defy elementary logic. How can we be interested in blocking our own food exports when they are one of the main sources of budget revenues? We are interested in exporting our food products just as our consumers are interested in getting them as quickly as possible," Kuleba said.

In this context, he drew attention to the fact that the Russian sea blockade of Ukrainian ports has already severed global food supply chains. In addition, the Minister noted, Russia is stealing Ukrainian grain and bombing Ukrainian granaries. In particular, on June 6, Russian troops bombed Ukraine's second largest complex of grain terminals in the port of Mykolaiv, destroying 250-300 tons of grain.

"Russia knew exactly where it fired its missiles. They deliberately targeted Ukrainian agriculture. This is a well-considered and cynical strategy aimed at damaging Ukraine as well as blackmailing the world," the head of Ukrainian diplomacy emphasized.