"To Russian colleagues: Ukraine is not your country. Its grain is not your grain" - Blinken at G20 meeting

During the meeting of G20 foreign ministers, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called on Russia to stop blocking the export of Ukrainian grain and reminded that Ukraine is a sovereign state.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to The Washington Post.

"To our Russian colleagues: Ukraine is not your country. Its grain is not your grain. Why are you blocking the ports? You should allow the export of grain," Blinken said.

The Secretary of State noted that Moscow's contributions to the U.N. World Food Program accounted for only a fraction of the organization's 1 percent of donations. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was not in the room when Blinken spoke and left both plenary sessions as soon as representatives of other countries began to speak.

Read more: Russia accuses Ukraine of global food crisis while deliberately blocking exports and destroying granaries - Kuleba to G20 Foreign Ministers

Recall that on July 7, the two-day meeting of G20 foreign ministers began in Bali, Indonesia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov left Bali ahead of schedule.

The G7 Foreign Ministers did not attend the dinner with their G20 counterparts in Indonesia, and the traditional photo meeting did not take place due to the presence of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Read more: G20 meeting should not become platform for Russia, - German Foreign Minister Berbock