Reznikov named 3 possible scenarios for end of war: either "Minsk-3" or capitulation agreements will not be made for sure

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov named three possible scenarios for the end of the war launched by Russia against Ukraine.

He spoke about possible scenarios at the Forbes Ukraine "Building Together" conference on Friday, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to "Іnterfax-Ukraine".

"The first scenario will be approximately the same as the good will, the "good will" of the Russians, which was announced when they fled from Kyiv region, Chernihiv region, Sumy region, and Zmeiny Island. Consequently, I think that it will be broken into several chains: first, we will come out with you to the positions until February 24 this year, then there will be some talks about the status of previously occupied Donetsk, Luhansk and Crimea, but at the table with our powerful partners," Reznikov said.

He stressed that "Minsk-3" will definitely not happen, there will not be any capitulation agreements, and no one will negotiate with a gun to his head.

"Option two is that we will gradually grind down the Russian Armed Forces, because it really is a resource war on resource. They have more people, territory, tanks, planes, etc., but everything is not modern, everything is ancient, and they use the meat grinder principle today," Reznikov noted.

Read more: Reznikov confirmed that US will provide Ukraine with NASAMS air defense systems

The Minister noted that the second option of Victory is not so fast - by the end of this year, perhaps with the capture of the beginning of the new year.

"The third is more dramatic for the Russian Federation, it is the collapse of the Russian Federation, it is a parade of sovereignties on several different subjects: Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, in the East, etc. You and I will definitely see this in our lifetime, but it's a bit of a long story," Reznikov said.