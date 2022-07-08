Occupants unsuccessfully tried to conduct offensive in direction of Spirne and Ivano-Daryivka in Bakhmut direction, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information regarding the Russian invasion at 18:00 on July 8.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the official summary of the General Staff, posted in Facebook.

The message states: "One hundred and thirty-fifth day of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are conducting reconnaissance, strengthening countermeasures against technical means of reconnaissance, primarily unmanned aerial vehicles. On the territory of this country, the closure of the airspace over the southern part of the country has been extended until October 7 of this year. The ban on civil aircraft flights has been in effect since February 24 of this year.

On the Siversk direction, the enemy has not changed much.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is conducting defensive operations and is trying to improve the tactical position in certain areas. Shelled the surroundings and the city of Kharkiv with barrel and rocket artillery, as well as the areas of the settlements of Udy, Dementiivka, Lebyazhe, Pischane, Zamulivka, Petrivka, Pytomnyk, Mospanove, Korobochkine, Slatine, Svitlychne, Shevelivka, Peremoha, Verkhniy Saltiv, Nove, and Bayrak . Near Dementiivka, our defenders repelled the enemy's assaults twice and pushed them back. The enemy launched an airstrike in the vicinity of Petrivka.

In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical position of his units. The areas of Dolyna, Mazanivka, Krasnopillya, Husarivka, Novopavlivka, Chervonoy, Virnopilly and Khreshtysh were shelled with mortars, barrel and rocket artillery. The offensive actions of the enemy in the area of ​​the settlement of Bogorodicne, as a result of fire damage, were choked. The occupiers, with losses, withdrew.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy shelled civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of Siversk, Serebryanka, Karpivka, Slovyansk and Kryva Luka settlements. An airstrike was recorded near Tetyanivka.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine inflicted powerful fire damage on enemy positions in the Verkhnyokamyansk area, which forced the enemy units to withdraw from the settlement.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy fired at our positions near Spirne, Ivano-Daryivka, New York and in the area of ​​the Vuglehir TPP. He carried out airstrikes near Berestovo and Pokrovsky.

With the support of artillery and operational-tactical aviation, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to launch an offensive in the areas of the settlements of Spirne and Ivano-Daryivka. They suffered losses and withdrew.

Fighting continues near Vesela Dolyna.

In Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhya directions, mortar, barrel and rocket artillery fire along the line of contact continues. The enemy launched air strikes near Novoandriivka.

In the South Bug direction the enemy units tried to conduct offensive actions in the vicinity of Velyke Artakovo settlement. Ukrainian soldiers quickly suppressed this attempt and drove the occupants away. The threat of missile attacks on the region's critical infrastructure remains high.

The enemy ship group continues to carry out tasks in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, and the blockade of civilian navigation in the northwestern part of the Black Sea continues.

