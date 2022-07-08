Kuleba and Brink had "wonderful discussion" about helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression. PHOTO

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba and United States Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink discussed assistance to Ukraine in defense against a Russian attack.

As Censor.NET informs, the US ambassador announced this on Twitter.

"An excellent discussion with Minister Kuleba on helping Ukraine defend itself against an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russia. We highly appreciate our close cooperation in the field of security, economic and humanitarian issues," said Brink.

