Solitary confinement and cleaning of torture chamber: son of head of Zaporozhia DSA Buriaka told about Russian captivity

Vlad Buriak, the 16-year-old son of the head of Zaporizhia DSA, who was released from captivity, heard how other prisoners were tortured; he himself was in solitary confinement.

He told about this on the air of the CurrentTime TV channel, Censor.NET reports.

"For the first 48 days, I was in the Vasyliv police station, held in a pre-trial detention center, in solitary confinement. You yourself understand what solitary confinement is. It is without the ability to go outside normally, to talk. Communication was once every 10 days, he could go outside for 15-20 minutes a day. For the first two weeks, I could not wash, I washed my clothes only after three weeks. There was a non-working toilet in the cell, I had to use an iron bowl to draw from the faucet and flush," Vlad said.

He said that his tasks included cleaning the premises where interrogations of both civilians and military personnel were conducted.

"They asked where the weapons were. Inhuman interrogation methods were applied to the prisoners - torture (electric shocks, beatings). I saw and heard everything. They did not torture me. The first days were very difficult. The very first day when I was taken, I immediately understood that everything was very serious, I understood that I should behave calmly, restrained as much as possible, and agree to everything that was offered to me, not to be aggressive, with a more or less friendly attitude, so that I would be treated behaved neutrally so that I was invisible," the boy said.

Vlad's father, Oleh Buriak, is still unable to tell how his son was freed from captivity. He says that a criminal case has been opened.

Earlier it was reported that 16-year-old Vlad was in captivity for 90 days.

On April 8, the boy was taken from the car during the movement of the evacuation convoy, which was going from occupied Melitopol to Zaporizhzhia. During the document check, the Russian military realized that Vlad was the son of the head of the district administration and took him away.