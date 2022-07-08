Russian hackers carried out most powerful cyber attack in history of Latvia

Latvia became the object of the most powerful cyber attack in its history, during which they tried to disable the public broadcaster for 12 hours - hackers from the Russian group Killnet are behind these actions.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by "European Truth" with reference to The Times.

According to Janis Sarts, director of NATO's Center of Excellence for Strategic Communications, cyber attacks on Latvia have intensified over the past month and are apparently linked to the decision to dismantle up to 300 Soviet monuments.

"For more than a month, Latvia has been under intense Russian cyber attacks from various vectors. They were mostly invisible, as Latvia's cyber infrastructure has shown extraordinary resilience in the face of hostile activity," said Sarts.

Cyberattacks were carried out mainly by the DDoS method, in which a large number of computers overload the systems with simultaneous requests. Latvia's public broadcaster said on Wednesday it had completely repelled an attempt to compromise its computer systems.

As reported, on June 27, the Russian hacker group Killnet carried out a massive cyber attack on state structures and companies of Lithuania due to its restriction of transit to the Kaliningrad region of Russia.