HIMARS and high-precision munitions, - US allocates new $400 million aid package to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden on Friday signed a new package of defense aid to Ukraine in the amount of about $400 million, which includes, among other things, new HIMARS salvo fire systems, as well as high-precision ammunition.

A high-ranking representative of the US Ministry of Defense informed journalists about this on Friday, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"This will provide Ukraine with the ability to precisely strike specific targets, it will save ammunition, it will create more efficiency due to accuracy, so this is an evolution of our support to Ukraine in its battle in Donbas," the representative of the US Department of Defense noted.

In particular, according to him, the new package includes four additional HIMARS salvo fire systems and ammunition for them, as well as a thousand shells for 155-mm howitzers, in particular, high-precision ones. Thus, the total number of HIMARS vehicles handed over to the Armed Forces will reach 12 - together with the eight already used by the Ukrainian military at positions.

In addition, the aid package also includes three tactical vehicles, explosive charges, counter-battery systems, spare parts and other equipment.

