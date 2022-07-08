Vereshchuk calls for evacuation from Kherson and Zaporizhia regions as soon as possible: "There is evacuation, and people know about it"

Residents of the temporarily occupied southern regions of Ukraine, especially Kherson and Zaporizia, must evacuate as quickly as possible by all possible means so that the Armed Forces can liberate these territories without endangering the civilian population.

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk announced this on the air of a nationwide telethon, answering the question of whether there is a possibility of evacuation from the temporarily occupied territories of southern Ukraine, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"There is an evacuation, and people know about it. The horizontal communication system works very well. Those who have left have and know the ways, volunteers, we are joining in. I will not speak publicly about it now, because it is about people's safety," she said. Vereshchuk

According to her, Russia wants the civilian population to remain in the occupied territories as long as possible, and is doing everything to close the possibility for people to officially evacuate. At the same time, people, especially women who have children, should have the wisdom of life and understand: staying in the territory of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions is many times worse and more dangerous than staying in the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Vereshchuk also noted that the Russian invaders are using the civilian population as a human shield, so citizens should leave to give the Armed Forces of Ukraine the opportunity to liberate the land from the enemy.

"Our artillery must work, because de-occupation includes armed use of force, we understand that," explained Vereshchuk, adding that it is necessary to leave and evacuate their relatives by all available means.

"Even if people are deported to Russia, we will still find an opportunity to help people return... We must look for an opportunity to leave, because our Armed Forces will de-occupy. There will be big battles," Vereshchuk warned.

The Deputy Prime Minister also reported that citizens have to cross 24 checkpoints of the occupiers, but despite the difficulties, people do not lose their lives, they remain alive.