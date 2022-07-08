ENG
In Kherson direction, Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two command posts of Russian army, - OC "South"

In the Kherson direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two command posts of Russian troops.

Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the joint coordination press center of the South's security and defense forces, announced this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

"There are also our successes. In the Kherson direction, two command posts of the enemy army were destroyed by the hits of our missile and artillery units," she said.

Humeniuk added that the results of this hit are still being investigated.

