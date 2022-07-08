ENG
New personnel of Armed Forces of Ukraine at installation of flag of Ukraine on Zmiiny. VIDEO

New footage of the installation of the Ukrainian flag on Zmiiny Island has been published online.

As reported by Censor.NET.

New footage of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the installation of the national flag of Ukraine on Zmiiny Island.

