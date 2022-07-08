Russian occupiers shelled Sumy Oblast 18 times on July 8, wounded farmer - RMA

On Friday, the Russian military carried out 18 shelling of Sumy Oblast,

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on Telegram by the head of the regional military administration, Dmytro Zhivytsky.

"A total of more than 100 shots were fired from various types of weapons (rockets, mortars, self-propelled guns, etc.)," he said.

"During one of the shellings, around 7 p.m., a local farmer in the Krasnopil community was injured. Fragments of mine gutted the car, two of them hit the man who was driving the car in the neck. He was taken to the hospital, currently there is no threat to the person's life," reported Zhyvytsky.

Khotinska, Esmanska, Yunakivska, Myropilska, Krasnopilska, Bilopilska, Shalyhinska, Novoslobidska were affected by shelling.

Read more: HIMARS and high-precision munitions, - US allocates new $400 million aid package to Ukraine