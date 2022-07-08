This helps to put pressure on enemy, - Zelensky thanked Biden for providing new aid package

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked US President Joe Biden for the delivery of the next HIMARS and 155 mm projectiles, the delivery of which was announced on Friday.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated on Zelensky's Twitter.

"I am sincerely grateful to President Biden and the American people for the continued effective support of Ukraine in countering the aggression of the Russian Federation. Regular HIMARS and 155 mm projectiles are our primary needs," Zelensky wrote.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that this "helps to put pressure on the enemy".

"We appreciate the leadership support of the USA! Let's go to victory together!", Zelensky added.

Read more: Russian occupiers shelled Sumy Oblast 18 times on July 8, wounded farmer - RMA