On outskirts of Mariupol, people protested after death of two pensioners - Andryushchenko

After two pensioners died in the heat in the middle of the street, residents of Volonterivka village on the outskirts of Mariupol staged another riot due to lack of water and electricity.

As reported by Censor.NET, Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported this in Telegram.

"Mariupol. Another riot in the Volonterivka micro-district of the Kalmius district. People gathered at the school demanding an urgent solution to the problem with drinking water, electricity, and transport connections. About 3,000 people and at least 200 children remain cut off from the minimum basic conditions of existence. The protest meeting took place after the death in the middle of the street of two pensioners who were trying to overcome the kilometers from Volunteerivka to the center of the district in the heat. The local occupation authorities tried to feed them "breakfasts", but they simply ran away under the protection of Russian machine guns. People are left to their own devices. Most of the men from this neighborhood are still in the filtration colony in Sedovo, which makes it impossible to solve problems with their own hands.

Resistance is growing. The occupiers openly put out the fire with gasoline," he said.