Russia's war against Ukraine is shock to world economy. All indicators are red, - head of Foreign Ministry of France Colonna

Minister of Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna states that the most developed countries of the world cannot look away from the war in Ukraine, including because of the consequences for the world economy.

Kolonna emphasized this in a column for the Jakarta Post, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The G20 cannot look away from the war in Ukraine... because it has consequences for the global economy that affect us all and could lead to a global recession and a significant failure of our efforts to fight poverty if we do not take action," Colonna noted.

According to her, Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine is a new shock for the world economy. "All indicators are red. Commodity prices have risen sharply since February 24, putting millions at risk of starvation, inflation is rising everywhere, and financing conditions are tightening, placing a disproportionate burden on developing economies. Russia is solely responsible for this" writes the minister.

At the same time, she emphasizes that "Russia is holding the world's population hostage" by blocking the export of Ukrainian grain.

Read more: This helps to put pressure on enemy, - Zelensky thanked Biden for providing new aid package

"Russia not only steals grain from occupied Ukrainian territories and deliberately destroys agricultural infrastructure, but also engages in 'wheat diplomacy', which risks destabilizing vulnerable countries through its violent economic strategy, regardless of the human cost," Colonna emphasized.

The same, she says, applies to energy exports: Russia is choosing to create an artificial supply shortage to cause prices to skyrocket so Putin can replenish his military budget.

"The G20 cannot remain silent. It must act quickly. Tolerating Russia's takeover of global value chains is not in the interests of any G20 economy," Colonna said.