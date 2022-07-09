As result of shelling by occupiers in Donetsk region last day, 5 civilians were killed, 8 were injured. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian occupiers continue shelling the territory of Donetsk region, as a result of which 5 civilians were killed and 8 more were injured.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET reports.

"On July 8, the Russians killed 5 civilians of Donetsk region: 4 in Siversk and 1 in Semihirya. Another 8 people were injured. It is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovas," he informed.

