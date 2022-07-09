Russia transfers reserve forces from all over country and collects 1950s equipment for offensive in Ukraine, - British intelligence

Russia is transferring reserve forces from all over the country and pulling them up to Ukraine for future offensive operations. Most of the new infantry units are deployed with MT-LB armored vehicles, removed from long-term storage, as the main transport.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain on Twitter.

As the summary points out, MT-LBs were previously in service as auxiliaries on both sides, and Russia had long considered them unsuitable for most advanced infantry transport tasks. Originally developed in the 1950s as artillery tractors, they have very limited armor and are only equipped with a machine gun for protection.

On the contrary, most of the Russian assault units of the first echelon in February were equipped with BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles with armor up to 33 mm thick, equipped with a powerful 30 mm automatic cannon and an anti-tank rocket launcher, the summary says.

"Despite President Putin's statement on July 7, 2022, that the Russian armed forces "have not even begun" their operations in Ukraine, many of their reinforcements are special forces deployed using outdated or inadequate equipment," the message reads.

Read more: Russia is concentrating forces to attack Siversk, - British intelligence