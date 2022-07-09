As part of latest US military aid package, Ukraine will receive high-precision 155 mm projectiles for first time, - Ministry of Defense

As part of the latest military aid package approved by US President Joe Biden on Friday, Ukraine will receive 1,000 high-precision 155-millimeter artillery shells.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to "EP", this was reported by the US Ministry of Defense.

"This is a new type of 155 mm artillery shells. It has greater accuracy. It will give Ukraine the ability to accurately hit specific targets. Due to accuracy, it will be more effective. This is a further improvement of our support to Ukraine in the battle for Donbas," said an unnamed Pentagon official.

He clarified that these artillery shells can be used on equipment that is already at Ukraine's disposal. They have been in service with the US Army for some time and will be provided to Ukraine for the first time.

