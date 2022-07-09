Troops of Russian Federation hit Sumy region with multiple launch rocket system and fired from helicopters

In the morning, the occupiers shelled the territory of the Sumy region with a multiple launch rocket system.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration, Dmytro Zhivytskyi, Censor.NET reports.

"The night of July 9 was quiet, but the morning began with shelling. After seven in the morning, a Russian helicopter fired two rockets at the Bilopolsk community. At half-past seven - five rockets from multiple rocket launcher systems were fired at the Khotynsk community.

And around 7:45 a Russian helicopter shelled the Myropil community. Information about the victims and destruction is being clarified," Zhyvytskyi said.

