If they don't go to school, they will take them to Crimea: in Kherson region, Russian occupiers threaten parents of schoolchildren

In the Kherson region, the invaders will be able to open no more than 20% of schools, currently the enemy is threatening school leaders, spreading rumors that children who do not go to schools with a Russian curriculum will be taken from their parents and sent to Crimea.

Yuriy Sobolevsky, the first deputy chairman of the Kherson Regional Council, stated this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Our situation is actually even more terrible with education. Because lately the orcs just ... you know, they just "drive a tank" at our educators. They are taken from their homes, thrown into the cells of school principals, heads of education departments in communities and forced to organize the educational process for the academic year. In order for them to assemble labor teams, they compiled lists of teachers who are ready to work according to the Russian program," said Sobolevsky.

According to him, the occupiers are actively spreading rumors that parents whose children will not go to schools that are planned to be opened according to Russian programs (and this is no more than 10-20% of schools) will be deprived of their parental rights. "And that these children will be sent to live and receive an education in Crimea. This is Kakhovka, Nova Kakhovka broadcasts the same," Sobolevskyi says. He said he hoped it was just a fake.