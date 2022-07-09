7 564 51
Zelensky dismissed ambassadors to Czech Republic and Hungary - Nepop and Perebyinis
The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the ambassadors to the Czech Republic - Yevheniy Perebyinis and Hungary - Lyubov Nepop by his decrees.
Thus, in decree No. 480/2022 dated July 9, it is stated: "Release Lyubov Vasylivna Nepop from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Hungary."
The text of decree No. 482/2022 states: "Release Yevheniy Petrovych Perebyinis from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Czech Republic."
