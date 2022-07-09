Thanked France for intention to rebuild Chernihiv region - Zelensky held talks with speaker of French Senate Larcher

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, at a meeting with French Senate President Gérard Larcher and a delegation from the Upper House of the French Parliament, stressed that the earliest possible resumption of peace on Ukrainian soil remains a top priority.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by рress service of Presdent.

Zelensky informed the Senators about the development of the situation on the front. In this regard, the parties discussed the issue of further increasing assistance to the Ukrainian defense forces.

He also noted the importance of working out effective security guarantees for our state. " Volodymyr Zelensky noted that France is one of the key partners of Ukraine in this direction," - noted in the message.

The President thanked for the willingness of France for its intention to contribute to the reconstruction of the Chernihiv region.

The Head of State noted the important role of France in the acquisition of Ukraine's candidate status in the European Union.

"The role of the French presidency of the EU in this process, as well as the position of your state and personally President Emmanuel Macron cannot be overestimated," Zelensky stressed.

