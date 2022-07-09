Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih for second time in one day - Vilkul

The head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih Oleksandr Vilkul on Saturday evening, July 9, reported another "arrival" near the village of Radushne, which is near the city.

He stated this in Telegram, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Arrival in the Radushne area. Vehicles and the population are completely restricted to movement. The consequences are being specified", - is said in the message.

See more: Consequences of shelling in Kryvyi Rih: Kindergarten worker and 20-year-old athlete were killed. PHOTOS