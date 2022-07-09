ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13566 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
9 871 15
Vilkul (75) war (19644) Kryvyi Rih (214)

Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih for second time in one day - Vilkul

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

кривий,ріг

The head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih Oleksandr Vilkul on Saturday evening, July 9, reported another "arrival" near the village of Radushne, which is near the city.

He stated this in Telegram, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Arrival in the Radushne area. Vehicles and the population are completely restricted to movement. The consequences are being specified", - is said in the message.

See more: Consequences of shelling in Kryvyi Rih: Kindergarten worker and 20-year-old athlete were killed. PHOTOS

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 