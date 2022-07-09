After release of Zmiinyi, navigation on "Danube-Black Sea" canal was resumed - Sea Ports Administration

In Odesa, the passage of ships through the Bystre estuary was opened after the liberation of Zmiinyi Island from Russian troops.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Sea Ports Administration

"Shipping through the "Danube-Black Sea" Canal has been restored." Taking into account the liberation of Zmiiny Island from Russian troops and the accumulation of a large number of ships waiting to pass through the Sulina Canal, it is possible to use the channel of the Bystre mouth of the "Danube-Black Sea" channel for the entry/exit of ships transporting agricultural products ", - said in a message on the department's website.

Read more: About 80 foreign vessels are blocked in Ukrainian ports