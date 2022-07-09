Germany resolved problem with ammunition for "Gepard", which will be transferred to AFU. Norway helped - Spiegel

Germany solved the problem of supplying Ukraine with self-propelled anti-aircraft guns Gepard, ammunition for them will be manufactured in Norway.

This is stated by Spiegel, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

There were problems with the supply of the "Gepards", as only about 60,000 of the required 35mm shells were available. German authorities first found such ammunition in South America, but its transfer to Ukraine was not approved by the producing country, Switzerland.

However, sources said that after weeks of effort, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's administration, together with the Norwegian Defense Ministry, had found a Norwegian manufacturer that could produce additional ammunition.

According to Spiegel, the Federal Government is confident that it will be able to deliver a large number of Gepard ammunition to Ukraine in the coming months.

Journalists believe that nothing should prevent Germany from transferring 30 "Gepards" to Ukraine. The manufacturer is already teaching the Ukrainian military how to use these weapons, which should protect cities and critical infrastructure from Russian strikes.

If everything goes according to plan, the first "Gepards" should be sent to Ukraine as early as this month, the Spiegel summarized.