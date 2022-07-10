347 children died as result of aggression of Russian Federation on territory of Ukraine, more than 648 were injured, - Prosecutor General's Office

More than 995 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation in our country. As of the morning of July 10, 2022, the official number of child victims per day has not changed - 347. The number of wounded has increased - more than 648.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 348, Kharkiv - 187, Kyiv - 116, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 61, Mykolaiv - 53, Kherson - 52, Zaporizhia - 31," the report says.

On July 9, a 12-year-old girl was injured as a result of another shelling by Russian troops of residential buildings in the central part of Kharkiv.

2,116 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 216 were completely destroyed.