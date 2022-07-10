Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 37,300 people, 217 planes, 188 helicopters, 1,641 tanks and 3,823 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The troops of the Russian Federation, which invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of July 10, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 37,300.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 10.07 are estimated to be:

personnel - about 37,300 (+100) people were liquidated,

tanks - 1641 (+3) units,

armored combat vehicles - 3823 (+8) units,

artillery systems - 834 (+2) units,

multiple launch rocket system - 247 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 108 (+0) units,

aircraft - 217 (+0) units,

helicopters - 188 (+1) units,

UAV operational and tactical level - 676 (+2),

cruise missiles - 155 (+0),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks- 2694 (+7) од,

special equipment - 66 (+0).

Watch more: Combat drone destroys enemy MT-LB. VIDEO

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk direction. The data is being verified," the message says.