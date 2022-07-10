Rockets, mortars, MLRS, automatic grenade launchers. During day, Russians shelled communities of Sumy and Chernihiv regions

Myropil, Khotyn, Bilopol, Esman, and Shalygin communities in the Sumy region and Semeniv community in Chernihiv region came under enemy fire last day.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine.

"Enemy helicopters attacked the Sumy region twice. One of them launched 2 rockets in the direction of the Bilopolsk community, the other launched 3 rockets on the territory of the Myropilsk community. The invaders shelled the Khotyn community twice, firing almost two dozen rounds of ammunition from MLRS and 120 mm mortars. Shalyginsk community was shelled 4 times by the enemy with MLRS, mortars, and AGL. There were about 100 explosions in total," the report said.

The enemy fired 120 mm mortars three times on the territory of the Esman community. 17 explosions were recorded.

It is noted that in Chernihiv region, enemy mines of caliber 120 mm exploded on the territory of the Semenivsk community.