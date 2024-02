The French government will prepare to cut off Russian gas supplies.

This was stated by the Minister of Finance of France, Bruno Le Maire, informs Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

"Let's prepare for the cessation of Russian gas supplies. Today, this is the most likely scenario," he said.

