ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
12377 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
10 407 28
Berdiansk (95) war (19644) Mariupol (1043) arms (722) Petro Andriuschenko (208)

Large convoy of equipment marked "V" and 5 buses with military personnel left Mariupol in direction of Berdyansk, - Andryushchenko

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

рф

Russian invaders continue to withdraw equipment from Mariupol towards the front line.

This was announced in a telegram by Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Censor.NET reports.

"Yesterday after 1:00 p.m., a large convoy of equipment marked "V" and 5 buses with military personnel, which entered Mariupol the day before, left for Berdyansk. Also, part of the military equipment from the storage cities in Mariupol was added to the convoy," he noted.

Read more: There was explosion at "Azovstal" in Mariupol, there are victims among occupiers, - Andryushchenko

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 